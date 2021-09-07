Adidas Extended Labor Day Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide

Fall is almost here which means there isn't much time left to get outside and get moving. For you, if getting out means working out, then now is a great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas. Extended from Labor Day weekend until September 7, Adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with exclusive promo code WEEKEND — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts, including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.

Puremotion Adapt Shoes Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $45 (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants Adidas Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants Prepared all Spring and Summer long on your camping and hiking trips with these Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants. With this 4 way stretch fabric, Sometimes the regular Adidas Track Pants just wont do it! $77 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

