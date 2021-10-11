Adidas' Fall Sale Ends Tomorrow: Start Holiday Shopping with 30% Off

Fall is here which means there's just a little more time left to get outside and get moving. For you, if getting out means working out, then now is a great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas. Right now Adidas is offering up to 30% off its entire site through October 12. Just use promo code BUYMORE to get 20% off $50+, 25% off $125+, and 30% off when you spend at least $200.

If you're scrolling through Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.

Puremotion Adapt Shoes Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $65 $52 Buy Now

