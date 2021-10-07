Shopping

Adidas Is Having A Major Fall Sale: Get Up to 30% Off All Bestselling Shoes, Fleece & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Fall is here which means there's just a little more time left to get outside and get moving. For you, if getting out means working out, then now is a great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas. Right now Adidas is offering up to 30% off its entire site through October 11. Just use promo code BUYMORE to get 20% off $50+, 25% off $125+, and 30% off when you spend at least $200.

If you're scrolling through Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.

Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
You can't beat the comfort of the Adilette Lite Slides.
$30$21
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie
This soft cotton fleece hoodie is designed to help reduce plastic waste. 
$50$40
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Trade in your summer workout shorts for fall workout pants. 
$45
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
It's time to add an extra layer for your daily workout. 
$60$48
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
A body suit just in time for fall. 
$50$40
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$65$52
Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Adidas Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Adidas
Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Up your running game this fall in Adidas Own the Run 3/4 Tights.
$55$39
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Available in sizes 3XS to 2XL, these both women and men are sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts.
$60$48
Kaptir Super Shoes
Kaptir Super Shoes
Adidas
Kaptir Super Shoes
Versatile white sneakers that'll take you from training to running errands. 
$90$72
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$50$40
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$30$27

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $26 Workout Set From Amazon

Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale

Amazon's Fall Deals on Skechers

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Nike, Skechers & More

These Reebok Classic Sneakers Have Rave Reviews on Amazon

Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon

18 Stylish Sneakers Under $50 -- Yes, Really