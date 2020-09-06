Adidas Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Everything

The Adidas Labor Day Sale is here. Adidas is having a sale and offering 25% off sitewide with the promo code SALE25. You'll be able to save on footwear including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift.

You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas Labor Day Sale.

Superstar Shoes adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes adidas These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors. ORIGINALLY $85 $60 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes adidas Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors. ORIGINALLY $89 $67.50 at Adidas

Retrorun Shoes Adidas Adidas Retrorun Shoes Adidas The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue. ORIGINALLY $65 $48.75 at Adidas

Seemless Tights Adidas Adidas Seemless Tights Adidas These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!) ORIGINALLY $60 $45 at Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. REGULARLY $60 $45 at Adidas

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. $45 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $85 $57.75 at Adidas

Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. ORIGINALLY $65 $48.75 at Adidas

Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.) ORIGINALLY $90 $67.50 at Adidas

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

