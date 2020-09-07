Adidas Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Everything Sitewide
The Adidas Labor Day Sale is here. Adidas is having a sale and offering 25% off sitewide with the promo code SALE25. You'll be able to save on footwear including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift.
You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.
Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas Labor Day Sale.
These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.
Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors.
The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue.
These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!)
A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print.
Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape.
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel.
These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.
These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
