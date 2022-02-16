Adidas Presidents' Day Sale: Save 30% on Sneakers, Apparel and More

Ready to up your collection of sneakers, workout gear and apparel? Look no further than the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale. The athletic brand is offering a 30% discount on best-sellers and sale items alike through Feb. 22 with code SCORE. You'll be able to grab everything from Adidas favorites like the classic Superstar Shoes in twenty-two eye-catching colors or their three-stripe workout pants, all for a new low price. But don't wait too long, with discounts like these, your next pair of leggings, sleek sneakers, hiking pants (or whatever else your closet needs), will be sure to fly off the shelves.

As you scroll through the incredible items, it won't take long for you to see that the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale has everything you might be looking for at incredible prices. With everything from best-selling running shoes to stylish streetwear and athleisure available, you'll be stocked up in no time. Just don't forget to put in the special code at checkout, and delight as your total gets slashed.

If you're ready to score big, scroll down to shop the items ET is loving from the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale.

