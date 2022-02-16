Shopping

Adidas Presidents' Day Sale: Save 30% on Sneakers, Apparel and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Presidents' Day Sale
Adidas

Ready to up your collection of sneakers, workout gear and apparel? Look no further than the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale. The athletic brand is offering a 30% discount on best-sellers and sale items alike through Feb. 22 with code SCORE.

You'll be able to grab everything from Adidas favorites like the classic Superstar Shoes in twenty-two eye-catching colors or their three-stripe workout pants, all for a new low price. But don't wait too long, with discounts like these, your next pair of leggings, sleek sneakers, hiking pants (or whatever else your closet needs), will be sure to fly off the shelves.

As you scroll through the incredible items, it won't take long for you to see that the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale has everything you might be looking for at incredible prices. With everything from best-selling running shoes to stylish streetwear and athleisure available, you'll be stocked up in no time. Just don't forget to put in the special code at checkout, and delight as your total gets slashed.

If you're ready to score big, scroll down to shop the items ET is loving from the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale.

Superstar Shoes
Superstar Shoes
Adidas
Superstar Shoes
Grab 30% off these Adidas classic sneakers, which are rarely discounted.
$100$70
Swift Run x Shoes
SWIFT RUN X SHOES
Adidas
Swift Run x Shoes
Like walking on a cloud, these sneakers will take you from workouts to errands and everywhere else you need to go.
$85$54
Stan Smith Shoes
STAN SMITH SHOES
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
A wardrobe staple. And now on sale for just $63.
$90$63
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
It's time to add an extra layer for your daily workout. 
$60$42
Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Pants
Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas
Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Pants
Look cool while you warm up in these relaxed three-stripe joggers.
$45$31
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
$70$49
Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes
Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes
Adidas
Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes
Run ultra fast in these Ultraboost DNA shoes, now available for only $126.
$180$126
Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Adidas
Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Protect yourself from harsh weather with this insulated, lightweight jacket, perfect for everyday use.
$80$56
Formotion Sculpt Tights
Formotion Sculpt Tights
Adidas
Formotion Sculpt Tights
These sculpted high-waisted leggings in navy are a game changer, and they're now available for $50.
$72$50
Essentials Fleece Open Hem 3-Stripes Pants
Essentials Fleece Open Hem 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas
Essentials Fleece Open Hem 3-Stripes Pants
Jeans? No thanks. Throw on these workout pants with an oversized hoodie for your most relaxed weekend yet.
$45$31
Adicolor Classics Trefoil Hoodie
Adicolor Classics Trefoil Hoodie
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Trefoil Hoodie
This Adidas sweatshirt has been worn by pro-athletes, rappers and globe trotters since its debut in the 70's, so you know it's a must have.
$65$45
4 Inch Shorts
4 Inch Short
Adidas
4 Inch Shorts
Move freely in these volleyball shorts that support in all the right places.
$30$21
Adicolor Classics Tonal 3-Stripes Tights
Adicolor Classics Tonal 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Tonal 3-Stripes Tights
These sleek leggings are made with recycled materials, so you can feel good while looking good.
$50$35
Resort Three-In-One Jacket
Resort Three-In-One Jacket
Adidas
Resort Three-In-One Jacket
Take 30% off this snow jacket with adjustable hood, so you can hit the slopes in style.
$400$280
Marathon 20 Shorts
Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas
Marathon 20 Shorts
Runners, rejoice! Grab these breathable shorts in any of the seven bold colors, only for $21.
$30$21
Nizza Platform Shoes
Nizza Platform Shoes
Adidas
Nizza Platform Shoes
Add an extra boost to your stride with these platformed sneakers.
$65$45
Forum Low Shoes
Forum Low Shoes
Adidas
Forum Low Shoes
Add a bit of bling to your look with these metallic logo sneakers, complete with velcro strap.
$95$66
Future Icons Hyperpulse Tracksuit (Gender Neutral)
Future Icons Hyperpulse Tracksuit (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Future Icons Hyperpulse Tracksuit (Gender Neutral)
Try out this gender neutral tracksuit in its bold purple and yellow pattern to make a splash anywhere.
$100$70
Crew Sweatshirt
Crew Sweatshirt
Adidas
Crew Sweatshirt
Top off any outfit with this classic logo sweatshirt.
$60$42

RELATED CONTENT:

Presidents' Day Deals on the Best Gym-Quality Equipment

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back In Stock on Amazon

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef at Amazon

Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals on Travel Gear

Save Up to 50% On Beauty Products at SkinStore's Presidents' Day Sale

Shop Le Creuset's Presidents' Day Sale to Take $140 Off Dutch Ovens