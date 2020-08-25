Shopping

Adidas Sale: $50 and Under on Select Footwear

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
adidas sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas is having a sale and offering sneakers for $50 and under. You'll be able to save on footwear including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift. Also, you can get 30% off accessories using the code FRESH.

You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Superstar Shoes
adidas
adidas Superstar Shoes
Adidas
Superstar Shoes
adidas

These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.

 

ORIGINALLY $85

Stan Smith Shoes
adidas
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
adidas

Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors.

ORIGINALLY $89

PureMotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Adidas PureMotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
PureMotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas

These Adidas PureMotion Adapt Shoes are $49, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $65

Lite Racer CLN Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Lite Racer CLN Shoes
Adidas
Lite Racer CLN Shoes
Adidas

The Adidas Lite Racer CLN Shoes are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper.

Seemless Tights
Adidas
Adidas Seemless Tights
Adidas
Seemless Tights
Adidas

These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!)

ORIGINALLY $60

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas

A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. 

REGULARLY $60

Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas

Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. 

Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas

Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. 

REGULARLY $85

Nizza Platform Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes
Adidas
Nizza Platform Shoes
Adidas

These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.

ORIGINALLY $65

Sleek Mid Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes
Adidas
Sleek Mid Shoes
Adidas

These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)

ORIGINALLY $90

