The Adidas sale is on and offering 20% Off Any Purchase under $100, 25% Off $100+, or 30% Off $200+ with promo code OCTSALE.

This sale includes favorites like Stan Smith, Alphatorsion Boost, Essentials 3-Stripes Pullover Hoodie as well as apparel for training, lounging or your favorite pickup game.

You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags and backpacks in the sale section of the Adidas website. Shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Superstar Shoes adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes adidas These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors. ORIGINALLY $85 $64 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes adidas Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in six colors. REGULARLY $90 $72 at Adidas

Sleek Shoes Adidas Adidas Sleek Shoes Adidas The Adidas Sleek Shoes are clean, minimalist, but not plain -- they pop. These sneakers pair perfectly with any place, any outfit and any mood. REGULARLY $80 $72 at Adidas

Retrorun Shoes Adidas Adidas Retrorun Shoes Adidas The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue. $65 at Adidas

Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes Adidas We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in the Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes, which is a speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint. $180 at Adidas

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas The Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes are a unisex sneaker and offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel. REGULARLY $140 $112 at Adidas

Swift Run X Shoes Adidas Adidas Swift Run X Shoes Adidas Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style. $85 at Adidas

Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. $65 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $85 $68 at Adidas

Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.) $90 at Adidas

Tiro Track Jacket Adidas Adidas Tiro Track Jacket Adidas This Tiro Track Jacket is an Adidas classic and still is as fashionable as when it first came out in the 1980s. REGULARLY $50 $45 at Adidas

Seamless Tights Adidas Adidas Seamless Tights Adidas These are a beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!). REGULARLY $60 $54 at Adidas

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. $45 at Adidas

3 Stripes Hoodie Adidas Adidas 3 Stripes Hoodie Adidas The 3-Stripe Hoodie is a classic Adidas fleece pullover sweatshirt that years later is still uber in fashion. $50 at Adidas

Firebird Track Pants Adidas Adidas Firebird Track Pants Adidas The Firebird Track Pants are a classic Adidas staple that will never go out of style. $70 at Adidas

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket Adidas Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket Adidas This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket is perfect for whatever the day calls for be it the gym or lounging on the couch. $45 at Adidas

