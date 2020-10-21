Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+
The Adidas sale is on and offering 20% Off Any Purchase under $100, 25% Off $100+, or 30% Off $200+ with promo code OCTSALE.
This sale includes favorites like Stan Smith, Alphatorsion Boost, Essentials 3-Stripes Pullover Hoodie as well as apparel for training, lounging or your favorite pickup game.
You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags and backpacks in the sale section of the Adidas website. Shipping is free when you spend over $49.
Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.
These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.
Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in six colors.
The Adidas Sleek Shoes are clean, minimalist, but not plain -- they pop. These sneakers pair perfectly with any place, any outfit and any mood.
The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue.
We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in the Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes, which is a speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint.
The Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes are a unisex sneaker and offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel.
Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style.
These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel.
These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)
This Tiro Track Jacket is an Adidas classic and still is as fashionable as when it first came out in the 1980s.
These are a beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!).
Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape.
The 3-Stripe Hoodie is a classic Adidas fleece pullover sweatshirt that years later is still uber in fashion.
The Firebird Track Pants are a classic Adidas staple that will never go out of style.
This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket is perfect for whatever the day calls for be it the gym or lounging on the couch.
