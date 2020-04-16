Shopping

Adidas Sale: Get 30% Off on Orders of $200 or More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
adidas sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Looking for stylish new activewear -- and enticing online sales? Adidas just launched its sitewide Buy More, Save More sale.

From now through April 17, take 20% off orders under $99, 25% off orders of $100 or more and 30% off orders of $200 or more -- just enter promo code SAVENOW at checkout. The savings apply to all products, including the sportswear brand's shoes, apparel and accessories.

Whether you're on the hunt for footwear essentials like sneakers, trendy athletic apparel like leggings and track pants, or workout-friendly styles of headphones, you'll be able to save big. Plus, shipping is free on orders over $49.

Below, shop the items we're loving from the current Adidas sale.

SL Andridge Shoes
Adidas
Adidas SL Andridge Shoes
Adidas
SL Andridge Shoes
Adidas

These women's athletic sneakers feature a chic leopard-print upper, leather details and a slightly stacked midsole.

Round Waist Bag
Adidas
Adidas Round Waist Bag
Adidas
Round Waist Bag
Adidas

A bright spot for your daily walk, this cute bag is the perfect place to stash your wallet and keys.

REGULARLY $22

REGULARLY $22

SST Track Pants
Adidas
Adidas SST Track Pants
Adidas
SST Track Pants
Adidas

Freshen up your loungewear collection with these slightly stretchy track pants, on sale and available in four colors.

REGULARLY $65

REGULARLY $65

Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas

Super stylish slides to scoot around in.

RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones
Adidas
Adidas RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones
Adidas
RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones
Adidas

Whether you're looking to blast tunes on your run or drown out distractions while you're working, these cord-free headphones will get the job done.

Swift Run Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Swift Run Shoes
Adidas
Swift Run Shoes
Adidas

Adidas says these everyday trainers are like sweatshirts for your feet. Translation: Wear them everywhere.

Adapt to Chaos Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Adapt to Chaos Hoodie
Adidas
Adapt to Chaos Hoodie
Adidas

Wear this classic cropped hoodie with a pair of high-waisted jeans and your favorite running shoes.

