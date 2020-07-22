Adidas Sale: Get 30% Off Select Originals with Creators Club

Adidas is offering up to 30% off select Originals when you sign up for Creators Club. It just takes a few seconds to sign up for an account. Once you join, you'll be able to save on footwear and apparel including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift.

To get the deal enter promo code CREATORS at checkout. You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Women's Originals Tights by Adidas

Women's Originals Tights Adidas Adidas Women's Originals Tights Adidas Essential leggings for working out or lounging around. REGULARLY $40 $28 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes by Adidas for 40% Off

Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Score the iconic Stan Smith sneakers on discount. REGULARLY $90 $54 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes by Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $85 $77 at Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie by Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. REGULARLY $60 $48 at Adidas

Tiro 19 Training Pants by Adidas at 30% Off

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. REGULARLY $45 $41 at Adidas

