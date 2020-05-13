Adidas Sale: Get Up to 30% Off Shoes, Clothing and More

Looking for new workout shoes? The Buy More Save More sale is on at Adidas with savings of 15% off purchases under $99, 20% off purchases of $100 or more and 30% off purchases of $200 or more at adidas.com with code SAVENOW!

You'll find Adidas discounts on favorites like Track Suits, Ultraboost 20, NMD, and Superstar shoes.

For more discounts on shoes, stylish activewear and high performance clothing, browse the Adidas sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.

Grand Court Shoes Adidas Adidas Grand Court Shoes Adidas Grand court shoes are the ultimate classic. $65 at Adidas

VS Advantage Clean Shoes Adidas Adidas VS Advantage Clean Shoes Adidas A minimalist tennis-inspired style great for everyday wearing. $60 at Adidas

Washed Dad Cap Adidas Adidas Washed Dad Cap Adidas A stylish cap with washed treatment for a worn-in feel. $28 at Adidas

Essentials Linear Tights Adidas Adidas Essentials Linear Tights Adidas Essential leggings for working out or lounging around. REGULARLY $35 $25 at Adidas

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Styles

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020