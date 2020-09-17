Adidas Sale: Save 25% Off Select Sweats, Hoodies and Track Suits
Adidas is having a sale and offering 25% off select sweats, hoodies and track suits with promo code FLEECE. Plus, you'll be able to save on footwear including Stan Smith, Superstars and Swift.
You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags and backpacks in the sale section of the Adidas website. Shipping is free when you spend over $49.
Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas Sale.
The 3-Stripe Hoodie is a classic Adidas fleece pullover sweatshirt that years later is still uber in fashion.
The Firebird Track Pants are a classic Adidas staple that will never go out of style.
This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket is perfect for whatever the day calls for be it the gym or lounging on the couch.
These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.
Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors.
The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue.
These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!)
A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print.
Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape.
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel.
These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.
These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)
