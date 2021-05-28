Adidas Sale: Save 25% Off Sitewide

Shopping

Memorial Day is just days away and there's no better time than now to have a Memorial Day Sale. Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And for a limited time, Adidas is offering up to 25% off sitewide with promo code SAVE25 — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts. The Adidas promo code slices 25% off all purchases -- including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. Looking for sporty and comfortable to wear for Pride this year? Adidas has also released their Love Unites collection to celebrate love and Pride. 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Select items are up to 50% off.

Puremotion Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$53 (REGULARLY $70)
Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
This popular Women's NMD_R1 Shoe is available in 14 other colors to match all of your summer athletic wear. 
$105 (REGULARLY $140)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Available in sizes 3XS to 2XL, these both women and men are sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts.
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Whether you need an added layer to wear to and from your workouts or just for your daily coffee run, you won't go wrong with this sweatshirt.
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes
These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door.
$105 (REGULARLY $140)
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$37.50 (REGULARLY $50)
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Adidas
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Prepared all Spring and Summer long on your camping and hiking trips with these Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants. With this 4 way stretch fabric, Sometimes the regular Adidas Track Pants just wont do it! 
$83 (REGULARLY $110)
Essential Crossbody Bag
Essential Crossbody Bag
Adidas
Essential Crossbody Bag
The perfect bag for when you're on the go. Whether you don't want the weight on your shoulder or looking for a bag to just carry your essentials, this Adidas Essential Crossbody Bag is the one to have!
$21 (REGULARLY $28)
Love Unites Tee Dress
Love Unites Tee Dress
Adidas
Love Unites Tee Dress
Celebrate pride and the power of love in this Adidas Original Love Unites Tee Dress. Feel cool and comfortable in this sporty cotton jersey tee dress. 
$38 (REGULARLY $50)
Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas
Marathon 20 Shorts
We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers.
$22.50 (REGULARLY $30)
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Brighten up your athleisure looks with this vibrant pink Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket.
$42 (REGULARLY $80)
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
Superlite No-Show Socks
Adidas
Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
You'll need some comfy socks to go along with your new Adidas sneakers. These Superlite No-Show socks will keep your feet dry and your socks hidden.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Adidas
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Pack this duffle bag for a weekend trip or a day to the gym. 
$34 (REGULARLY $45)
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Slides
Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts.
$34 (REGULARLY $45)
Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Adidas Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Adidas
Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Whether you're prepping for a run, a yoga class or another type of workout or not, you'll love having these in your wardrobe.
$37.50 (REGULARLY $50)

 

