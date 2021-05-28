Adidas Sale: Save 25% Off Sitewide

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day is just days away and there's no better time than now to have a Memorial Day Sale. Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And for a limited time, Adidas is offering up to 25% off sitewide with promo code SAVE25 — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts. The Adidas promo code slices 25% off all purchases -- including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. Looking for sporty and comfortable to wear for Pride this year? Adidas has also released their Love Unites collection to celebrate love and Pride.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Select items are up to 50% off.

Puremotion Shoes Adidas Puremotion Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $53 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door. $105 (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants Adidas Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants Prepared all Spring and Summer long on your camping and hiking trips with these Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants. With this 4 way stretch fabric, Sometimes the regular Adidas Track Pants just wont do it! $83 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Essential Crossbody Bag Adidas Essential Crossbody Bag The perfect bag for when you're on the go. Whether you don't want the weight on your shoulder or looking for a bag to just carry your essentials, this Adidas Essential Crossbody Bag is the one to have! $21 (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

Love Unites Tee Dress Adidas Love Unites Tee Dress Celebrate pride and the power of love in this Adidas Original Love Unites Tee Dress. Feel cool and comfortable in this sporty cotton jersey tee dress. $38 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Adilette Slides Adidas Adidas Adilette Slides Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts. $34 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

