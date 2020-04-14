Adidas Sale: Save Up to 30% Sitewide

Looking for stylish new activewear -- and enticing online sales? Adidas just launched its sitewide Buy More, Save More sale.

From now through April 20, take 20% off orders under $99, 25% off orders of $100 or more and 30% off orders of $200 or more -- just enter promo code SAVENOW at checkout. The savings apply to all products, including the sportswear brand's shoes, apparel and accessories.

Whether you're on the hunt for footwear essentials like sneakers, trendy athletic apparel like leggings and track pants, or workout-friendly styles of headphones, you'll be able to save big. Plus, shipping is free on orders over $49.

Below, shop the items we're loving from the current Adidas sale.

SL Andridge Shoes Adidas Adidas SL Andridge Shoes Adidas These women's athletic sneakers feature a chic leopard-print upper, leather details and a slightly stacked midsole. $100 at Adidas

Round Waist Bag Adidas Adidas Round Waist Bag Adidas A bright spot for your daily walk, this cute bag is the perfect place to stash your wallet and keys. REGULARLY $22 $15 at Adidas

SST Track Pants Adidas Adidas SST Track Pants Adidas Freshen up your loungewear collection with these slightly stretchy track pants, on sale and available in four colors. REGULARLY $65 $33 at Adidas

Adilette Lite Slides Adidas Adidas Adilette Lite Slides Adidas Super stylish slides to scoot around in. $30 at Adidas

RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones Adidas Adidas RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones Adidas Whether you're looking to blast tunes on your run or drown out distractions while you're working, these cord-free headphones will get the job done. $170 at Adidas

Swift Run Shoes Adidas Adidas Swift Run Shoes Adidas Adidas says these everyday trainers are like sweatshirts for your feet. Translation: Wear them everywhere. $85 at Adidas

Adapt to Chaos Hoodie Adidas Adidas Adapt to Chaos Hoodie Adidas Wear this classic cropped hoodie with a pair of high-waisted jeans and your favorite running shoes. $60 at Adidas

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

