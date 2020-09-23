Adidas Sale: Save Up to 50% Off 1000s of Items
The Adidas sale is on and offering up to 50% off thousands of items. You can save on footwear mainstays like Ultraboost 20, NMD, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Continental 80, as well as apparel for training, lounging, or your favorite pick up game. Grab timeless classics and new favorites at up to 50% off, no promo code required.
You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags and backpacks in the sale section of the Adidas website. Shipping is free when you spend over $49.
Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas Sale.
These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.
Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors.
The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue.
The Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes are a unisex sneaker and offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel.
These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel.
These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)
This Tiro Track Jacket is an Adidas classic and still is as fashionable as when it first came out in the 1980s.
These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!)
Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape.
The 3-Stripe Hoodie is a classic Adidas fleece pullover sweatshirt that years later is still uber in fashion.
The Firebird Track Pants are a classic Adidas staple that will never go out of style.
This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket is perfect for whatever the day calls for be it the gym or lounging on the couch.
