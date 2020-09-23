Adidas Sale: Save Up to 50% Off 1000s of Items

The Adidas sale is on and offering up to 50% off thousands of items. You can save on footwear mainstays like Ultraboost 20, NMD, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Continental 80, as well as apparel for training, lounging, or your favorite pick up game. Grab timeless classics and new favorites at up to 50% off, no promo code required.

You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags and backpacks in the sale section of the Adidas website. Shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas Sale.

Superstar Shoes adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes adidas These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors. ORIGINALLY $85 $48 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes adidas Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors. ORIGINALLY $89 $54 at Adidas

Retrorun Shoes Adidas Adidas Retrorun Shoes Adidas The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue. REGULARLY $65 $46 at Adidas

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas The Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes are a unisex sneaker and offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel. REGULARLY $140 $112 at Adidas

Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. $65 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $85 $68 at Adidas

Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.) $90 at Adidas

Tiro Track Jacket Adidas Adidas Tiro Track Jacket Adidas This Tiro Track Jacket is an Adidas classic and still is as fashionable as when it first came out in the 1980s. REGULARLY $50 $45 at Adidas

Seemless Tights Adidas Adidas Seemless Tights Adidas These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!) ORIGINALLY $60 $54 at Adidas

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. $45 at Adidas

3 Stripes Hoodie Adidas Adidas 3 Stripes Hoodie Adidas The 3-Stripe Hoodie is a classic Adidas fleece pullover sweatshirt that years later is still uber in fashion. $50 at Adidas

Firebird Track Pants Adidas Adidas Firebird Track Pants Adidas The Firebird Track Pants are a classic Adidas staple that will never go out of style. $70 at Adidas

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket Adidas Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket Adidas This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket is perfect for whatever the day calls for be it the gym or lounging on the couch. $45 at Adidas

