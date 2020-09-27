Shopping

Adidas Sale: Save Up to 50% on 1,000s of Items

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
adidas sale
Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas sale is on and offering up to 50% off thousands of items

You can save on footwear mainstays like Ultraboost 20, NMD, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Continental 80, as well as apparel for training, lounging or your favorite pickup game. Grab timeless classics and new favorites at up to half off, no promo code required.

You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags and backpacks in the sale section of the Adidas website. Shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas Sale.

Superstar Shoes
Adidas Superstar Shoes
Adidas
Superstar Shoes
These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.

 

ORIGINALLY $85

Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in six colors.

REGULARLY $90

Retrorun Shoes
Adidas Retrorun Shoes
Adidas
Retrorun Shoes
The Adidas Retrorun Shoes are available in two colors: pink and blue. 

REGULARLY $65

NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes
The Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes are a unisex sneaker and offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel.

REGULARLY $140

Nizza Platform Shoes
Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes
Adidas
Nizza Platform Shoes
These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.

Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Senseboost Go Shoes
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. 

REGULARLY $85

Sleek Mid Shoes
Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes
Adidas
Sleek Mid Shoes
These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)

Tiro Track Jacket
Adidas TIRO TRACK JACKET
Adidas
Tiro Track Jacket
This Tiro Track Jacket is an Adidas classic and still is as fashionable as when it first came out in the 1980s.

REGULARLY $50

Seamless Tights
Adidas Seemless Tights
Adidas
Seamless Tights
These are a beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!).

REGULARLY $60

Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Tiro 19 Training Pants
Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. 

3 Stripes Hoodie
Adidas 3-Stripe Hoodie
Adidas
3 Stripes Hoodie
The 3-Stripe Hoodie is a classic Adidas fleece pullover sweatshirt that years later is still uber in fashion.

Firebird Track Pants
Adidas Firebird Track Pants
Adidas
Firebird Track Pants
The Firebird Track Pants are a classic Adidas staple that will never go out of style.

 

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket
Adidas
Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket
This Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece 1/4 Zip Jacket is perfect for whatever the day calls for be it the gym or lounging on the couch. 

 

