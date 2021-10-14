Adidas' Sale: Start Holiday Shopping with 30% Off

Fall is here with winter close behind. That means the holidays are coming up, and if you're not ready for gift shopping, Adidas can help you get into the holiday spirit with a sale! The sales are arriving a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, they should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. Right now through October 19, Adidas is offering up to 30% off your entire purchase when you buy $50 in clothes.

If you're scrolling through Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.

Puremotion Adapt Shoes Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $65 $52 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

This Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar Is So Cute -- and It's On Sale

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100