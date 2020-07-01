Adidas Sale: Take 25% Off Sitewide on Athletic Clothing, Sneakers and More
Adidas is offering up to 25% off sitewide with promo code SUMMER at checkout.
Save on brands including Continental 80 and NMD shoes. You'll find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks, no code required. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.
Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.
Women's Originals Tights by Adidas
Essential leggings for working out or lounging around.
Score the iconic Stan Smith sneakers on discount.
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel.
Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie by Adidas
A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print.
Tiro 19 Training Pants by Adidas
Track pants designed with sporty logo tape.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items
Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Styles
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020