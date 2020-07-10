Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code FRESH30 at checkout.

Save on brands including Continental 80 and NMD shoes. You'll find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Women's Originals Tights by Adidas

Women's Originals Tights Adidas Adidas Women's Originals Tights Adidas Essential leggings for working out or lounging around. REGULARLY $40 $28 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes by Adidas for 40% Off

Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Score the iconic Stan Smith sneakers on discount. REGULARLY $90 $72 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes by Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $85 $77 at Adidas

Excel 5 Backpack by Adidas for 30% Off

Excel 5 Backpack Adidas Adidas Excel 5 Backpack Adidas This Adidas Excel 5 backpack is as versatile as your training routine. This roomy backpack is prepared for wherever your day takes you, be it the gym, school or work. It's made with plenty of pockets to stash and organize your gear, electronics, and water bottles. This backpack is ultra-cushioned and the supportive shoulder straps make transport comfortable and easy. ORIGINALLY $55 $38.50 at Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie by Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. REGULARLY $60 $48 at Adidas

Tiro 19 Training Pants by Adidas at 30% Off

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. REGULARLY $45 $34 at Adidas

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

