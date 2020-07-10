Shopping

Adidas Sale: Take 30% Off Adidas Accessories on Bags, Backpacks, Sneakers & More

Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code FRESH30 at checkout.

Save on brands including Continental 80 and NMD shoes. You'll find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Women's Originals Tights by Adidas

Women's Originals Tights
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Linear Tights
Adidas
Women's Originals Tights
Adidas

Essential leggings for working out or lounging around. 

REGULARLY $40

Stan Smith Shoes by Adidas for 40% Off

Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas

Score the iconic Stan Smith sneakers on discount. 

REGULARLY $90

Senseboost Go Shoes by Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas

Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. 

REGULARLY $85

Excel 5 Backpack by Adidas for 30% Off

Excel 5 Backpack
Adidas
adidas_excel_5_backpack
Adidas
Excel 5 Backpack
Adidas

This Adidas Excel 5 backpack is as versatile as your training routine. This roomy backpack is prepared for wherever your day takes you, be it the gym, school or work. It's made with plenty of pockets to stash and organize your gear, electronics, and water bottles. This backpack is ultra-cushioned and the supportive shoulder straps make transport comfortable and easy.

ORIGINALLY $55

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie by Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas

A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. 

REGULARLY $60

Tiro 19 Training Pants by Adidas at 30% Off

Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas

Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. 

REGULARLY $45

