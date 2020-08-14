Adidas Sale: Take 30% Off Select Footwear

Adidas is having a sale and offering up to 30% off select Originals. You'll be able to save on footwear and apparel including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift.

To get the deal enter promo code SNEAKERS at checkout. You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Superstar Shoes adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes adidas These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors. ORIGINALLY $85 $59.50 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes adidas Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors. ORIGINALLY $89 $59.50 at Adidas

Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes Adidas These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.) ORIGINALLY $90 $63 at Adidas

Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes Adidas These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. ORIGINALLY $65 $45.50 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $85 $77 at Adidas

Seemless Tights Adidas Adidas Seemless Tights Adidas These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!) ORIGINALLY $60 $54 at Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. REGULARLY $60 $48 at Adidas

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape. $45 at Adidas

