Adidas Sale: Take 30% Off Select Footwear
Adidas is having a sale and offering up to 30% off select Originals. You'll be able to save on footwear and apparel including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift.
To get the deal enter promo code SNEAKERS at checkout. You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.
Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.
These legendary adidas Superstar Shoes come in six different colors.
Step into the buttery leather of the legendary Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. Available in two colors.
These Adidas Sleek Mid Shoes are high tops that come in buttery leather in both black and white (with a white sole.)
These sleek Nizza Platform Shoes are the perfect shoe for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.
Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel.
These are the beloved Adidas legging (and they are on sale now!)
A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print.
Track pants designed with sporty Adidas logo tape.
