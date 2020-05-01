Shopping

Adidas Sale: Take 30% Off Select Sneakers with Code

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
adidas sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Looking for workout shoes? You're in luck as Adidas has launched its sale on on select Originals footwear.

From now through May 7, Adidas is offering 30% on select sneakers including favorites like Continental 80, Adidas Sleek, Continental Vulc, Supercourt, and Gazelle. Enter the code STYLE at checkout to unlock the deals. 

You'll also find a variety of discounts on more shoes, stylish activewear and high performance clothing when you browse the Adidas sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.

Continental 80 Shoes
Adidas
Continental 80 Shoes
Adidas
Continental 80 Shoes
Adidas

This throwback ‘80s look is also available in a variety of colors inspired by summer weather. 

REGULARLY $80

Adidas Sleek Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Sleek Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Sleek Shoes
Adidas

These snug shoes feature super-soft leather that’s smooth to the touch.

REGULARLY $80

Continental Vulc Shoes
Adidas
Continental Vulc Shoes
Adidas
Continental Vulc Shoes
Adidas

A cool pair of juniors’ shoes captures ‘80s SoCal skater style.

REGULARLY $55

SST Track Pants
Adidas
Adidas SST Track Pants
Adidas
SST Track Pants
Adidas

Freshen up your loungewear collection with these slightly stretchy classic Adidas three-stripes track pants, on sale and available in four colors.

REGULARLY $65

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Styles

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020

 