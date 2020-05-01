Adidas Sale: Take 30% Off Select Sneakers with Code

Looking for workout shoes? You're in luck as Adidas has launched its sale on on select Originals footwear.

From now through May 7, Adidas is offering 30% on select sneakers including favorites like Continental 80, Adidas Sleek, Continental Vulc, Supercourt, and Gazelle. Enter the code STYLE at checkout to unlock the deals.

You'll also find a variety of discounts on more shoes, stylish activewear and high performance clothing when you browse the Adidas sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.

Continental 80 Shoes Adidas Adidas Continental 80 Shoes Adidas This throwback ‘80s look is also available in a variety of colors inspired by summer weather. REGULARLY $80 $56 at Adidas

Adidas Sleek Shoes Adidas Adidas Adidas Sleek Shoes Adidas These snug shoes feature super-soft leather that’s smooth to the touch. REGULARLY $80 $56 at Adidas

Continental Vulc Shoes Adidas Adidas Continental Vulc Shoes Adidas A cool pair of juniors’ shoes captures ‘80s SoCal skater style. REGULARLY $55 $38.50 at Adidas

SST Track Pants Adidas Adidas SST Track Pants Adidas Freshen up your loungewear collection with these slightly stretchy classic Adidas three-stripes track pants, on sale and available in four colors. REGULARLY $65 $33 at Adidas

