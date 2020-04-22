Adidas Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide on Shoes, Apparel and More

Looking for stylish new activewear or workout shoes? You're in luck as Adidas has launched its sitewide sale. From now through April 30, Adidas is offering 30% off across the website. Enter the code APRIL at checkout to unlock the deals.

The savings apply to almost all products, including the latest Adidas full-price designs and sale items. So take your pick in scoring discounts on Adidas Originals sneakers, the iconic Stan Smith shoes, Adidas by Stella McCartney performance clothing and so many more. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Just Kanye West's Yeezy, Pharrell Williams' Pharrell, 4D and Boston Marathon lines, along with gift cards, are excluded from the sale.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.

Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas Collect multiple colors of the bestselling Ultraboost 20 running shoes. REGULARLY $180 $126 at Adidas

Large Logo Cropped Hoodie Adidas Adidas Large Logo Cropped Hoodie Adidas Out of all the hoodies, this cropped style featuring the trefoil logo is our favorite for wearing with a pair of high-waisted jeans and your favorite running shoes. REGULARLY $65 $45.50 at Adidas

Run Knit Tights Adidas by Stella McCartney Adidas Run Knit Tights Adidas by Stella McCartney These chic petal pink Adidas women's leggings from designer Stella McCartney are as gorgeous as they are functional for all you athletes out there. REGULARLY $120 $84 at Adidas

National 3-Stripes Waistbag Adidas Adidas National 3-Stripes Waistbag Adidas An Adidas Originals logo belt bag you can wear on the waist or sling over the shoulders. REGULARLY $25 $17.50 at Adidas

SL Andridge Shoes Adidas Adidas SL Andridge Shoes Adidas These women's athletic sneakers feature a chic leopard-print upper, leather details and a slightly stacked midsole. REGULARLY $100 $70 at Adidas

SST Track Pants Adidas Adidas SST Track Pants Adidas Freshen up your loungewear collection with these slightly stretchy classic Adidas three-stripes track pants, on sale and available in four colors. REGULARLY $65 $23.10 at Adidas

Adilette Lite Slides Adidas Adidas Adilette Lite Slides Adidas Super stylish slides to scoot around in. REGULARLY $30 $21 at Adidas

Swift Run Shoes Adidas Adidas Swift Run Shoes Adidas Adidas says these everyday trainers are like sweatshirts for your feet. Translation: Wear them everywhere. REGULARLY $85 $59.50 at Adidas

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Styles

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020