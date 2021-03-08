Shopping

Adidas Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
adidas sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And right now, Adidas is offering an added 25% off its entire sale section -- which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for an even steeper discount. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes -- not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix -- there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

Once you've found your favorite leggings for your morning workout and sleek sneakers to wear on a coffee run, be sure to use the promo code EXTRA25 at the checkout to get your discount. Act fast — the Adidas sale (along with its added discount) will only be available through March 13, 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Whether you need an added layer to wear to and from your workouts or just for your daily coffee run, you won't go wrong with this sweatshirt.
$36 (REGULARLY $60)
Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas
Ultraboost 20 Shoes
This is the time to grab Adidas' best-selling Ultraboost sneakers with an additional 25% off while you can.
$122 (REGULARLY $180)
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes
These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door.
$95 (REGULARLY $140)
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket one whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$20 (REGULARLY $50)
Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas
Marathon 20 Shorts
We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers.
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee
Adidas
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee
A soft, breathable T-shirt will be perfect for those high intensity workouts.
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants
Adidas
Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants
Track pants from Adidas will always be a foolproof option from the brand's sale section.
$18 (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Brighten up your athleisure looks with this vibrant pink jacket.
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Must Have Stadium Shorts
Adidas Must Have Stadium Shorts
Adidas
Must Have Stadium Shorts
A new pair of workout shorts will be the perfect way to get you motivated for your outdoor workouts.
$27 (REGULARLY $45)
Gazelle OG Shoes
Adidas Gazelle OG Shoes
Adidas
Gazelle OG Shoes
Between the pretty aqua hue and the iconic Adidas' 3-stripe details, these are a no-brainer from the sale.
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$16 (REGULARLY $30)
Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Adidas Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Adidas
Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Whether you're prepping for a run, a yoga class or another type of workout or not, you'll love having these in your wardrobe.
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Slides
Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts.
$27 (REGULARLY $45)

RELATED CONTENT:

Zoe Saldana Drops Activewear Collab With Adidas -- Shop Our Picks

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Best Peloton Accessories: Everything You Need for Indoor Cycling

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel