Adidas Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items

Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And right now, Adidas is offering an added 25% off its entire sale section -- which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for an even steeper discount. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes -- not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix -- there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

Once you've found your favorite leggings for your morning workout and sleek sneakers to wear on a coffee run, be sure to use the promo code EXTRA25 at the checkout to get your discount. Act fast — the Adidas sale (along with its added discount) will only be available through March 13,

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie Adidas Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie Whether you need an added layer to wear to and from your workouts or just for your daily coffee run, you won't go wrong with this sweatshirt. $36 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes This is the time to grab Adidas' best-selling Ultraboost sneakers with an additional 25% off while you can. $122 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door. $95 (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top Throw this jacket one whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout. $20 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Marathon 20 Shorts Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers. $18 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee Adidas Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee A soft, breathable T-shirt will be perfect for those high intensity workouts. $18 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants Track pants from Adidas will always be a foolproof option from the brand's sale section. $18 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket Adidas Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket Brighten up your athleisure looks with this vibrant pink jacket. $48 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Must Have Stadium Shorts Adidas Must Have Stadium Shorts A new pair of workout shorts will be the perfect way to get you motivated for your outdoor workouts. $27 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Gazelle OG Shoes Adidas Gazelle OG Shoes Between the pretty aqua hue and the iconic Adidas' 3-stripe details, these are a no-brainer from the sale. $60 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra. $16 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights Adidas Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights Whether you're prepping for a run, a yoga class or another type of workout or not, you'll love having these in your wardrobe. $30 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Adilette Slides Adidas Adidas Adilette Slides Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts. $27 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

