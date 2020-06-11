Shopping

Adidas Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Sitewide

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
adidas sale
Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide through June 16 with code STRIPES.

Creators Club members will get 30% off full price and sale items while non-members will get 20% off (exclusions apply). Save big on the activewear brand's thousands of clothing, accessories and shoes, including Stan Smith, Superstar, Adilette Slides and Solarboost 19, NMD, Superstar, Ozweego, and Stan Smith Shoes.

Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.

Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas
Tiro 19 Training Pants
Adidas

Track pants designed with sporty logo tape. 

REGULARLY $45

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Adidas

A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. 

REGULARLY $60

Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas
Senseboost Go Shoes
Adidas

Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. 

REGULARLY $90

Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas

Score the iconic Stan Smith sneakers on discount. 

REGULARLY $90

Women's Originals Tights
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Linear Tights
Adidas
Women's Originals Tights
Adidas

Essential leggings for working out or lounging around. 

REGULARLY $40

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Styles

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020

 