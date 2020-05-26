Adidas Sale: Up to 50% Off Shoes, Clothing, Accessories and More

Adidas has extended its Memorial Day sale through May 31! Adidas continues to offer up to 50% off on select styles across the website. No code is needed.

Looking for new workout sneakers or leggings? Save big on the activewear brand's thousands of clothing, accessories and shoes, including Stan Smith, Superstar, Adilette Slides and Solarboost 19 styles.

Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from the current Adidas sale.

Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants Adidas Track pants designed with sporty logo tape. REGULARLY $50 $30 at Adidas

Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas Adidas Must Haves Recycled Cotton Cropped Hoodie Adidas A bright cropped hoodie, featuring Adidas' iconic three stripe print. REGULARLY $60 $48 at Adidas

Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes Adidas Sleek running shoes that have a stable and lightweight feel. REGULARLY $90 $72 at Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Adidas Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Score the iconic Stan Smith sneakers on discount. REGULARLY $90 $72 at Adidas

Essentials Linear Tights Adidas Adidas Essentials Linear Tights Adidas Essential leggings for working out or lounging around. REGULARLY $35 $18 at Adidas

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Styles

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020