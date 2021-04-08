Shopping

Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And for a limited time, Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code SPRING — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts. The Adidas promo code slices 20% off all purchases -- including items already on sale -- and the more you spend, the more you save, with 25% off of purchases totaling $125 or more, and 30% off purchases of $200 or more. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout to sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Select items are up to 50% off.

Puremotion Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
National 3-Stripes Backpack
Adidas National 3-Stripes Backpack
Adidas
National 3-Stripes Backpack
Grab this stylish backpack to carry your workout clothes. It even has an inner mesh pocket to store your laptop or tablet.
$28 (REGULARLY $55)
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie
Whether you need an added layer to wear to and from your workouts or just for your daily coffee run, you won't go wrong with this sweatshirt.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes
These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door.
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
Superlite No-Show Socks
Adidas
Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
You'll need some comfy socks to go along with your new Adidas sneakers. These Superlite No-Show socks will keep your feet dry and your socks hidden.
$16 (REGULARLY $20)
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas
Marathon 20 Shorts
We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers.
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee
Adidas
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Tee
A soft, breathable T-shirt will be perfect for those high-intensity workouts.
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants
Adidas
Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants
Track pants from Adidas will always be a foolproof option from the brand's sale section.
$20 (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket
Brighten up your athleisure looks with this vibrant pink jacket.
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
Must Have Stadium Shorts
Adidas Must Have Stadium Shorts
Adidas
Must Have Stadium Shorts
A new pair of workout shorts will be the perfect way to get you motivated for your outdoor workouts.
$23 (REGULARLY $45)
Gazelle OG Shoes
Adidas Gazelle OG Shoes
Adidas
Gazelle OG Shoes
Between the pretty aqua hue and the iconic Adidas' 3-stripe details, these are a no-brainer from the sale.
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Adidas Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Adidas
Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights
Whether you're prepping for a run, a yoga class or another type of workout or not, you'll love having these in your wardrobe.
$40 (REGULARLY $50)
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Slides
Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts.
$27 (REGULARLY $45)

 

