Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 30% Off
Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And for a limited time, Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code SPRING — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts. The Adidas promo code slices 20% off all purchases -- including items already on sale -- and the more you spend, the more you save, with 25% off of purchases totaling $125 or more, and 30% off purchases of $200 or more. Pretty good, right?
If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.
You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout to sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.
Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.
Select items are up to 50% off.
