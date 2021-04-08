Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Look, there's never not a good time to have a sale. After all, who doesn't want to save on new things? And for a limited time, Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code SPRING — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts. The Adidas promo code slices 20% off all purchases -- including items already on sale -- and the more you spend, the more you save, with 25% off of purchases totaling $125 or more, and 30% off purchases of $200 or more. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout to sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Select items are up to 50% off.

Puremotion Shoes Adidas Puremotion Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $56 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

National 3-Stripes Backpack Adidas National 3-Stripes Backpack Grab this stylish backpack to carry your workout clothes. It even has an inner mesh pocket to store your laptop or tablet. $28 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie Adidas Adidas Sportswear Badge of Sport Hoodie Whether you need an added layer to wear to and from your workouts or just for your daily coffee run, you won't go wrong with this sweatshirt. $42 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door. $98 (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs Adidas Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs You'll need some comfy socks to go along with your new Adidas sneakers. These Superlite No-Show socks will keep your feet dry and your socks hidden. $16 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout. $35 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Marathon 20 Shorts Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers. $21 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Pants Track pants from Adidas will always be a foolproof option from the brand's sale section. $20 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket Adidas Adidas Sportswear Primeblue Jacket Brighten up your athleisure looks with this vibrant pink jacket. $56 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Must Have Stadium Shorts Adidas Must Have Stadium Shorts A new pair of workout shorts will be the perfect way to get you motivated for your outdoor workouts. $23 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Gazelle OG Shoes Adidas Gazelle OG Shoes Between the pretty aqua hue and the iconic Adidas' 3-stripe details, these are a no-brainer from the sale. $60 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra. $21 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights Adidas Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sports Tights Whether you're prepping for a run, a yoga class or another type of workout or not, you'll love having these in your wardrobe. $40 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Adilette Slides Adidas Adidas Adilette Slides Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts. $27 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

