Adorable Baby Clothes We Want to See on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Newborn -- Shop!

By Amy Lee‍
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at engagement photocall in November 2017
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Baby Sussex is finally here! 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning, with Prince Harry speaking to reporters to announce the news of his newborn and to praise his wife, Meghan Markle. 

While we wait to see what Baby Sussex (the couple has yet to choose a name) will look like and wear for his first public appearance, we've gathered stylish baby clothes in honor of his birth, including traditional styles similar to what his fellow royal cousins have worn to fun, casual pieces that are just too adorable to pass up. 

Shop the cutest baby boy clothes ahead. 

 

Amaia Daniel shirt
Amaia

Amaia Daniel Shirt $59

Zara baby navy blue chino short
Zara

Zara Basic Chino Shorts $15

H&M horse print t-shirt and leggings
H&M

H&M Cotton T-shirt and Leggings $18

Boden baby London sleepsuit
Boden

Boden London Sleepsuit in Beacon Blue/Buses $42

Monica + Andy striped bib
Monica + Andy

Monica + Andy Classic Bib $18

Maisonette leather fisherman sandal
Maisonette

Maisonette Baby Mack Leather Fisherman Sandal $38

Janie and Jack fair isle vest
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Fair Isle Vest $36, Sale $14

Nordstrom Baby hooded cardigan
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan $35

Mori dungarees and striped tee
Mori

Mori Dungarees and Everyday T-shirt Set $67, Sale $51

Pippa and Julie little brother cardigan and short set
Pippa & Julie

Pippa & Julie Little Brother Bryan Cardigan Short Set $48

Robeez dino dan soft soles
Robeez

Robeez Dino Dan Soft Soles $26

Pepa & Co. mariner set
Pepa & Co.

Pepa & Co. Linen Baby Boy Mariner Set Navy $103

