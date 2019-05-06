Baby Sussex is finally here!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning, with Prince Harry speaking to reporters to announce the news of his newborn and to praise his wife, Meghan Markle.

While we wait to see what Baby Sussex (the couple has yet to choose a name) will look like and wear for his first public appearance, we've gathered stylish baby clothes in honor of his birth, including traditional styles similar to what his fellow royal cousins have worn to fun, casual pieces that are just too adorable to pass up.

Shop the cutest baby boy clothes ahead.

Amaia

Amaia Daniel Shirt $59

Zara

Zara Basic Chino Shorts $15

H&M

H&M Cotton T-shirt and Leggings $18

Boden

Boden London Sleepsuit in Beacon Blue/Buses $42

Monica + Andy

Monica + Andy Classic Bib $18

Maisonette

Maisonette Baby Mack Leather Fisherman Sandal $38

Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Fair Isle Vest $36, Sale $14

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan $35

Mori

Mori Dungarees and Everyday T-shirt Set $67, Sale $51

Pippa & Julie

Pippa & Julie Little Brother Bryan Cardigan Short Set $48

Robeez

Robeez Dino Dan Soft Soles $26

Pepa & Co.

Pepa & Co. Linen Baby Boy Mariner Set Navy $103

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

