As much as we wish we could spend hundreds and even thousands on gifts for each of our loved ones, luxurious gifts aren't always feasible. But just because you can't afford to buy them a Chanel purse or Montblanc pen doesn't mean a nice gift is out of the question. Recently on TikTok, we've noticed plenty of gift guides composed of affordable luxuries: small presents from designer brands, upgraded versions of everyday products and simple items made of high-quality materials.

This holiday season, treat the material girl (or boy) in your life to a decadent gift that won't put you in debt — inspired by our TikTok feeds. One of the most popular beauty products of the year, Dior's Lip Glow Oil, is certainly pricier than your average chapstick at $38. But given its notoriety and gorgeous packaging, it's a gift that any beauty lover would appreciate.

From $50 cashmere sweaters (yes, really!) and silk sleep masks to pure Spanish saffron and Instagram-approved olive oil, we've rounded up the best affordable luxuries for everyone on your list. Below, shop our favorite picks from brands such as Chanel, Aesop, Jo Malone and more.

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask For the sleepiest person you know, treat them to a 100% mulberry silk eye mask for their best night's sleep yet. Plus, Lunya is offering free shipping sitewide until December 14 to get your gifts in time for the holidays. $48 Shop Now

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora Dior Lip Glow Oil Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter. $38 Shop Now

Papier The Jag Notecard Set Papier Papier The Jag Notecard Set A wonderful gift for anyone — especially budding professionals — Papier's stationary sets can be personalized with their name and address and come in hundreds of designs, including this sleek jaguar motif. $31 AND UP Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

