Alanis Morissette is a proud mom!

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback pic of her family in honor of World Breastfeeding Week. In the sweet snap, Morissette is posing with her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway, while she breastfeeds their now 2-year-old daughter, Onyx, and big brother Ever, now 6, looks on.

Appearing nude below a blanket, the mom of two is glowing surrounded by her family. Ever looks delighted in the shot too, even leaning in to touch his baby sister's cheek while she breastfeeds.

"Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the pic.

Last year, the "Ironic" singer opened up to People about suffering from postpartum depression following the birth of her second child.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” she shared at the time. “It’s very isolating. I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It had me question everything. I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.”

She continued, "There are people who are like, ‘Where’s the old Alanis?’ and I just think, ‘Well, she’s in here. She’s having a minute.' I just know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and try not to beat myself up."

