Alec Baldwin is offering marriage advice to his niece, Hailey Baldwin, and her fiancé, Justin Bieber.

The 60-year-old actor attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Public over the weekend, where he publicly reacted to the engagement news for the first time.

"People who get married young -- and they are very young -- I want them to just spend time with each other," Alec told etalk. "Obviously, [Justin] in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

And Alec certainly knows a thing or two about tying the knot in the spotlight. He's been married to wife Hilaria since 2012, and the two share four kids together: daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 1, and Romeo, 3 months. He also shares a daughter, 22-year-old Ireland, with his previous wife, Kim Basinger.

"When you're married... like, right now, I'm quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently a few years ago. And my wife and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids," he explained. "The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There are movies I got offered where they say, 'Come leave town for five weeks. No, we can't travel your family with you, we don't have that in the budget.' And I pass because I don't want to be away from my family."

"And I hope that they realize that," he continued. "If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Just one month after rekindling their romance, Justin, 24, proposed to Hailey, 21, in July while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas. Although it's been a while since Justin popped the question, Alec claims he doesn't know anything about the wedding plans just yet.

“I don’t know any details," he said. “I know nothing!”

A source told ET earlier this month that despite some people criticizing their seemingly whirlwind romance, Justin and Hailey's love is the real deal.

"Justin has always been in love with Hailey and is looking forward to being married," the source said. "Justin has been in the spotlight for a long time, and his childhood was accelerated. After years of ups and downs, Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life."

"With that time, Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her," the source added. "Wedding planning hasn't really started other than talking about what the couple would like when they do tie the knot."

As we patiently wait for a wedding date, hear more on the lovebirds in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Sizzling Summer: Everything We Know and What's Next

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Ignoring the 'Negativity' When It Comes to Her and Justin Bieber's Engagement

Justin Bieber Can't Stop Smiling on Date With Hailey Baldwin

Related Gallery