There is definitely a new man in Alessandra Ambrosio’s life!

The 37-year-old model and her new boyfriend, Nicolo Oddi, were spotted walking hand in hand while out getting a bite to eat at Tocaya Organica, a Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

Ambrosio chose a fun floral crop top that effortlessly showcased her slim tummy on their afternoon outing. She completed the look with flowing pants that matched her top, sandals and some dark, rounded sunglasses. As for Oddi, he looked ready for a workout in gray gym shorts, a black T-shirt and tennis shoes while strolling around town with the Brazilian beauty.

Oddi is the founder and CEO of Alanui, a knitwear fashion label based in Milan. He started the brand with his sister, Carlotta Oddi.

This PDA-filled afternoon arrives five months after Ambrosio and her fiancé, Jamie Mazur, ended their 10-year relationship. They have two children together, Anja and Noah, ages nine and six, respectively.

“They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time of their breakup.

