Alex Rodriguez is showing off his dancing skills!

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old former pro baseball player took to Instagram to share a hilarious video from his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez's, rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

In the clip, Rodriguez has the camera in selfie mode as he smiles and bobs his head along with Lopez and her dancers going all-out. Rodriguez's dancing isn't quite on the same level as Lopez, with the former Yankee rocking duck lips, moving his shoulders, winding his arm back and forth, and nodding along to the music.

"Trying out for the #JLoItsMyParty Tour! Think I got a shot? 🤔😂," he quipped in the caption.

Rodriguez also shared a similar video on his Instagram Story, offering up a full body look at his dad-style dance moves. Lopez posted that clip on her own Story, writing that it was "Lit."

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has thought about going pro as a dancer! During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez and the late-night host took a hip-hop dance class that left Rodriguez feeling confident in his moves.

"Move over, @worldofdance," he quipped of Lopez's dance competition series. "There’s a new squad in town."

During his Tonight Show interview, Rodriguez recalled planning and practicing for his March proposal to the 49-year-old triple-threat star.

"I planned it for about six months," Rodriguez revealed. "[And] the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I rehearsed for three days in a row. Because I wanted the sunset to be perfect."

"... One day, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was at 6:29, and then the third day it was raining!" he continued. "So I kind of [decided on] 6:29, and I said, 'This is the time that I'm gonna do it.' And it worked out well."

Watch the video below for more on the cute couple.

