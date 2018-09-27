Will Perry Wright live on?

Alexander Skarsgard’s diabolical, abusive character Perry Wright was killed off in the finale of the first season of the hit HBO drama, Big Little Lies. So fans were confused when they saw photos of Skarsgard on the show’s season two set.

"I was on set, yes. I can’t disclose what I did on set,” Skarsgard coyly said on Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Maybe, I was acting. I might have been just moral support. I might have just made coffee for the ladies. I might have helped Meryl Streep with her acting… Not help, but just give her little pointers, fine tune it a bit.”

Streep has already signed on to play Mary Louise Wright, the headstrong mother of Perry. If Skarsgard does end up reprising his role in the series, even in flashbacks, it will be his first real chance to work with Streep, despite having already done starred in 2014’s The Giver with her.

"I did a movie years ago and one of the incentives was to work with Meryl Streep. It was a scene with Meryl Streep and I was very, very excited about it,” he explained. "I didn’t sleep the night before. I was really excited about it. I showed up on set and I was like, ‘Alright, where is Mrs. Streep?’”

Turns out, she was no where near the set in South Africa.

"And they were like, ‘Oh no, she’s in London. She’s going to be hologram in this scene because it’s a sci-fi. So you’re just going to stare into empty space here and say your lines and someone will read Meryl’s lines off camera,’” Skarsgard recalled, laughing.

Skarsgard won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role as Perry in Big Little Lies, as did his on-screen wife, played by Nicole Kidman.

