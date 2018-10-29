Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten's chemistry goes way beyond the ballroom.

In an exclusive sneak peek of their interview package that will air during Monday's Dancing With the Stars, the model admits she has developed feelings for her dance partner.

"Alan, he's awesome. He's super outgoing," she explains. "He's definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously ... we're cute dorks."

"It's so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with," she adds. "It's almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn't see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I'm still trying to process it."

She the full clip in the player above, before Alexis and Alan perform a jazz routine to Christina Aguilera's "Candyman" for DWTS' Halloween-themed episode, airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ET spoke with #TeamRenTen last week, following their Disney Night dance. During our interview, they played coy about their relationship, but their faces said it all!

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch How 'DWTS' Duo Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Address Those Romance Rumors! (Exclusive)

Ariana Greenblatt Wants 'DWTS: Juniors' Fans to Dress as Young Gamora for Halloween (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Bobby Bones Reveals Plans to Run for President (Exclusive)

Related Gallery