Alfonso Ribeiro is responding to Jada Pinkett Smith’s memories of their supposed date.

Jada claimed she went on a date with Alfonso -- the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star of her husband, Will Smith -- during the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

“He took you on a motorcycle or something,” said Will, who joined the actress, her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and their daughter, Willow, on the episode.

“I think so,” responded Jada, to the surprise of her mom. “My memory is … I’ve dated a lot of people.”

Assuring Will that they only went on one date before Alfonso was even on Fresh Prince, the Men in Black star joked he’d had enough of the red table and started to leave.

However, Alfonso has a different recollection of his outing with the A Different World alum.

“Sorry Jada. Your memory is a little off,” he replied to her tweet about the date on Tuesday. “We went to lunch with your family when we both guest starred on A Different World the year before you became a regular.”

Awkward!

Regardless of what they did or didn’t do together on their mystery outing, one thing’s for sure -- there was no second date!

“I tell you, it was literally one date!" Jada explained while talking to ET on Monday. We went out one time!” she said. “And I remember saying to myself, ‘Ooh my goodness I'm going out with a guy from Silver Spoons. Fresh Prince wasn't even out yet!”

So, how was it?



“I just remember him being cheerful and fun,” she said. “And it was simple. I think we just went out to get something to eat? At that point, I was living in L.A. I [hadn't] done Different World yet. Alfonso is probably like, ‘Did we go out?’"

"It was so long ago!" she continued. "I was still living in the same apartment when I first got to L.A. I hadn't even gotten my first place yet!"

