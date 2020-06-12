Shopping

Alice + Olivia Flash Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond.

For a limited time, take an extra 40% off best-sellers from the Classics Collection, which includes tops, pants, jackets and more in an assortment of neutrals. If bright colors are more your personal style, check out the new arrivals section of Alice + Olivia's online store -- you'll find plenty of options, as well as more womenswear, shoes and handbags.

Shop the deals on the fashion brand's website through June 15 (no promo code is needed at checkout); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with masks starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our picks from the Alice + Olivia sale.

Liam Paperbag Pant
Alice + Olivia
Liam Paperbag Pant
Alice + Olivia
Liam Paperbag Pant
Alice + Olivia

Loungewear-inspired pants is a trend we hope is here to stay. This pair is made from a silky Tencel/linen/cotton blend.

REGULARLY $330

Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt
Alice + Olivia
Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt
Alice + Olivia
Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt
Alice + Olivia

Pair this midi skirt with a lightweight sweater and booties for a casual in-between-seasons look.

REGULARLY $265

Archer Cropped Cami
Alice + Olivia
Archer Cropped Cami
Alice + Olivia
Archer Cropped Cami
Alice + Olivia

Wear this simple cami with jeans, a printed skirt or those A+O paperbag pants.

REGULARLY $195

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit
Alice + Olivia
Kai Cargo Jumpsuit
Alice + Olivia
Kai Cargo Jumpsuit
Alice + Olivia

A one-piece outfit that looks incredibly put-together.

REGULARLY $440

Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit
Alice + Olivia
Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit
Alice + Olivia
Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit
Alice + Olivia

Show some shoulder -- complete the outfit with your favorite pair of high-waist jeans.

REGULARLY $195

Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia

The perfect slim-fit midi dress for an intimate beach wedding or date night.

REGULARLY $330

Front Zip Leather Legging
Alice + Olivia
Front Zip Leather Legging
Alice + Olivia
Front Zip Leather Legging
Alice + Olivia

Depending on the weather where you live, you might not need to wear this pair of leather leggings until fall. Purchase them now to save 40%.

REGULARLY $798

Adrien Long Trench Coat
Alice + Olivia
Adrien Long Trench Coat
Alice + Olivia
Adrien Long Trench Coat
Alice + Olivia

Score an incredible deal on this wear-with-everything wardrobe staple.

REGULARLY $595

