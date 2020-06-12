Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond.

For a limited time, take an extra 40% off best-sellers from the Classics Collection, which includes tops, pants, jackets and more in an assortment of neutrals. If bright colors are more your personal style, check out the new arrivals section of Alice + Olivia's online store -- you'll find plenty of options, as well as more womenswear, shoes and handbags.

Shop the deals on the fashion brand's website through June 15 (no promo code is needed at checkout); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with masks starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our picks from the Alice + Olivia sale.

Liam Paperbag Pant Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Liam Paperbag Pant Alice + Olivia Loungewear-inspired pants is a trend we hope is here to stay. This pair is made from a silky Tencel/linen/cotton blend. REGULARLY $330 $198 at Alice + Olivia

Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Jayla Drape Slit Midi Skirt Alice + Olivia Pair this midi skirt with a lightweight sweater and booties for a casual in-between-seasons look. REGULARLY $265 $95.40 at Alice + Olivia

Archer Cropped Cami Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Archer Cropped Cami Alice + Olivia Wear this simple cami with jeans, a printed skirt or those A+O paperbag pants. REGULARLY $195 $117 at Alice + Olivia

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Kai Cargo Jumpsuit Alice + Olivia A one-piece outfit that looks incredibly put-together. REGULARLY $440 $158.40 at Alice + Olivia

Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Ashlena Off Shoulder Bodysuit Alice + Olivia Show some shoulder -- complete the outfit with your favorite pair of high-waist jeans. REGULARLY $195 $70.20 at Alice + Olivia

Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Kayla Seamed Slip Midi Dress Alice + Olivia The perfect slim-fit midi dress for an intimate beach wedding or date night. REGULARLY $330 $118 at Alice + Olivia

Front Zip Leather Legging Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Front Zip Leather Legging Alice + Olivia Depending on the weather where you live, you might not need to wear this pair of leather leggings until fall. Purchase them now to save 40%. REGULARLY $798 $478.80 at Alice + Olivia

Adrien Long Trench Coat Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Adrien Long Trench Coat Alice + Olivia Score an incredible deal on this wear-with-everything wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $595 $214.20 at Alice + Olivia

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

