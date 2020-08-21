Shopping

Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 30% Off All Dresses

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
alice and olivia sale
Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale offering 30% off dresses with no exclusions.

At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, denim dresses, long midi dresses and more. No code is needed to get the 30% off discount. 

While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia picks.

Alice + Olivia

A romantic and sweet off the shoulder dress.

REGULARLY $330

Alice + Olivia

This versatile denim dress from the Alice + Olivia Jeans capsule collection will bring out your inner rockstar.

REGULARLY $250

Alice + Olivia

A pretty boho chic mini dress.

REGULARLY $440

Alice + Olivia

You'll stand out in this bright poppy midi dress.

REGULARLY $375

