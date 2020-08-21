Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 30% Off All Dresses

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale offering 30% off dresses with no exclusions.

At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, denim dresses, long midi dresses and more. No code is needed to get the 30% off discount.

While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia picks.

Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress Alice + Olivia A romantic and sweet off the shoulder dress. REGULARLY $330 $165 at Alice + Olivia

Mimi Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Mimi Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Alice + Olivia This versatile denim dress from the Alice + Olivia Jeans capsule collection will bring out your inner rockstar. REGULARLY $250 $245 at Alice + Olivia

Sedona Floral Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Sedona Floral Mini Dress Alice + Olivia A pretty boho chic mini dress. REGULARLY $440 $308 at Alice + Olivia

Cynthia Tie Shoulder Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Cynthia Tie Shoulder Midi Dress Alice + Olivia You'll stand out in this bright poppy midi dress. REGULARLY $375 $262.50 at Alice + Olivia

