Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 30% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
alice and olivia sale
Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond at up to 30% off.

For a limited time, take up to 30% off everything on their website, no code needed! The sale includes Alice + Olivia dresses, tops, pants, jackets and more their signature bright colors and prints. 

Shop the deals from the sale event on the Alex + Olivia  website through August 18th (no promo code is needed at checkout for the discount); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia picks.

Kennedy Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit
Kennedy Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit
REGULARLY $485

Sedona Floral Mini Dress
Sedona Floral Mini Dress
REGULARLY $440

Cady High Waisted Leather Short
Cady High Waisted Leather Shorts
Cady High Waisted Leather Short
REGULARLY $595

Kyoko Turtleneck Pullover
Pullover Sweater
Kyoko Turtleneck Pullover
REGULARLY $295

Cynthia Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
Midi Dress
Cynthia Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
REGULARLY $375

