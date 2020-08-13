Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 30% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More
Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond at up to 30% off.
For a limited time, take up to 30% off everything on their website, no code needed! The sale includes Alice + Olivia dresses, tops, pants, jackets and more their signature bright colors and prints.
Shop the deals from the sale event on the Alex + Olivia website through August 18th (no promo code is needed at checkout for the discount); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.
Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.
Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia picks.
