Another year, another lavish KarJenner birthday bash!

The Kardashian-Jenner crew were under the same roof for youngest sis Kylie's birthday, who officially turns 21 on Friday, and major lewks were served as expected.

The ladies started the evening at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood for dinner, where the young mom debuted her first outfit of the night with a long blonde ponytail, wearing a hot pink satin mini with twist bust drape and sashed pareo skirt by Dundas, Olgana Paris lace-up pumps and a Martin Katz cushion pink sapphire and diamond ring (a cool $148,000, NBD).

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After dinner, the gang departed for the party at Delilah. For her second look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder changed into an $8,000 sparkling custom LaBourjoisie curve-hugging pale pink jumpsuit encrusted with 70,000 Swarovski crystals. Hey, a girl only turns 21 once!

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

The rest of the sisters looked equally glamorous. Kim matched the birthday girl in a skintight neon pink spandex cutout number from Yeezy with metallic Christian Louboutin sandals. She returned to her signature wet-looking long locks from her recently chopped 'do.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Newly single Kourtney, who partied with ex Scott Disick, wowed in a bright purple lurex La Perla dress for the occasion, complete with oversize hoop earrings and Stuart Weitzman ankle-strap heels.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Khloe shined in a glitzy bralette, matching wide-leg trousers and longline robe.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

While her sisters opted for bright or sparkly designs, Kendall chose a sleek and sexy shiny leather black tube dress by Bec + Bridge. The supermodel teamed it with a fluorescent orange clutch and flame sandals from Prada.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Momager Kris looked slick and polished in a black Balmain pantsuit with velvet Gucci bag, entering with boyfriend Cory Gamble.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The star-studded soiree included A-list guests like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (who are rumored to be back together), Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Dave Chappelle, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Chris Brown and Kevin Durant.

