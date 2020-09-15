Allbirds is a New Zealand-American footwear company that uses a direct-to-consumer approach and only sells their shoes on their own website and in their own stores. Their goal: designing environmentally friendly sustainable footwear.

The Allbirds style is basic design, form and function that you can wear anywhere and everywhere -- their first shoe was the Wool Runner, which is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool. Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes" Additionally, the company boasts that the growing Allbirds line of shoes are more sustainable than other footwear on the market.

There are so many more reasons to love this eco-conscious brand. We've been fans for a while because their shoes are made with natural and sustainable materials, they're machine washable and there's no need to wear socks with them.

From flats to athletic shoes, below are our top picks of Allbirds shoes.

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Allbirds The brand's very first offering and best selling shoes, the Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality. $125 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Stretchy and snug-fitting ballet flats for every occasion. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Extra cozy slide-ons available in five colors, including this blue hue. This shoe's contoured sole means you won't be slipping around. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners Allbirds The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Allbirds Impossibly cool fashion high tops made from merino wool. This style's water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry. $135 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Skippers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Skippers Allbirds Spring calls for new white sneakers (and no socks). $95 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Toppers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Toppers Allbirds Made from eucalyptus tree fiber, the Tree Toppers will keep your feet feeling breezy. Also cool: The laces are made from post-consumer recycled polyester. $115 at Allbirds

