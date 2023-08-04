Allbirds Is Taking 70% Off Best-Selling Sneakers for Back-to-School: Shop the Best Shoes on Sale Now
Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is currently offering steep discounts during their Back to School sale.
Now through Monday, August 7, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale to refresh your footwear for the upcoming school year. Save up to 70% on select Allbirds sneakers, running shoes and sandals during their incredible Back to School Sale.
Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."
If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for $68. Perfect for end of summer adventures, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out.
Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes
If you're planning to go hiking this summer, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.
Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support.
For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.
These Allbirds ballet flats are perfect for warmer weather. They conform to your movements, providing flexible comfort so you can wear them all day long.
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates.
This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.
Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes
Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas.
Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors.
If you're looking for the comfiest summer sandal, look no further than this carbon-negative (according to the brand) slide.
Keep things soft and cozy with Allbirds' slip-on sneakers made with ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.
The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear Before Labor Day
Save Up to 40% On Sneakers and Sandals from Sorel's End of Season Sale
The 'It Girl' Adidas Sneakers We're Shopping for Fall 2023
Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale
Save 25% On Converse Sneakers to Wear Back to School & All Year-Round
Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Summer, Starting at Just $21
Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale
Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are Available at Nordstrom
Pre-Order the Cariuma x Van Gogh Sneakers Before They Sell Out Again
Score Major Savings on lululemon's Running and Workout Sneakers