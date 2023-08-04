Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is currently offering steep discounts during their Back to School sale.

Now through Monday, August 7, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale to refresh your footwear for the upcoming school year. Save up to 70% on select Allbirds sneakers, running shoes and sandals during their incredible Back to School Sale.

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."