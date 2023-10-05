Sales & Deals

Allbirds Is Taking Up to 40% Off Best-Selling Sneakers — Save on Running and Walking Shoes for Fall

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Allbirds Fall Sale
Allbirds
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:30 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is taking up to 40% off best-selling sustainable sneakers right now.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is currently offering steep discounts on its cool weather-ready shoes.

Right now, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale to help you welcome the fall season. Save up to 40% on select Allbirds sneakers that are ready for fitness, holiday travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.

Shop Allbirds Men's Sale

Shop Allbirds Women's Sale

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." 

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for $79. Perfect for fall adventures, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out. 

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Trail Runners SWT

Women's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Women's Trail Runners SWT

If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.

$140 $84

Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Women's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. 

$135 $79

Shop Now

Women's Tree Loungers

Women's Tree Loungers
Allbirds

Women's Tree Loungers

For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.

$100 $59

Shop Now

Women's Wool Pipers

Women's Wool Pipers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Pipers

This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.

$115 $69

Shop Now

Women's Tree Breezers

Women's Tree Breezers
Allbirds

Women's Tree Breezers

These Allbirds ballet flats conform to your movements, providing flexible comfort so you can wear them all day long. 

$100 $59

Shop Now

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles
Allbirds

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride.

$145 $84

Shop Now

Men's Tree Runners

Men's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Men's Tree Runners

The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Men's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.

$140 $84

Shop Now

Men's Canvas Pacers

Men's Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Men's Canvas Pacers

Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas. 

$110 $64

Shop Now

Men's Tree Pipers

Men's Tree Pipers
Allbirds

Men's Tree Pipers

Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors.

$105 $64

Shop Now

