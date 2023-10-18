With fall in full swing, it's now or never to get your wardrobe in order before the temperatures really start to drop. If you're tired of throwing out flimsy sweaters and poorly made jackets after a couple of wears, consider AllSaints your go-to for high-quality staples and statement pieces that are built to last.

Right now, AllSaints is hosting a massive sale of up to 60% off everything from going-out tops and trendy jeans to durable outerwear and cozy cashmere sweaters. Plus, shoppers can enjoy an extra 10% off already marked-down styles, along with free shipping and returns.

Shop the AllSaints Sale

While we adore just about everything AllSaints carries, the brand's leather goods are undoubtedly the best pieces to buy during the sale. AllSaints is revered for its luxurious leather jackets, boots, purses and more, and now you can score these investment-worthy pieces at a major discount.

Below, check out our favorite pieces to shop during the AllSaints sale before these deals run out!

RELATED CONTENT: