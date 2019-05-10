Aly and AJ Michalka are heading back to the farm!

The sisters exclusively reveal to ET they are developing a sequel to their hit 2006 television movie, Cow Belles.

While promoting their new EP, Sanctuary, the music duo discussed the possibility of a follow-up to the Disney Channel Original Movie about two spoiled sisters forced to work on their family’s dairy farm.

“That is something we’re trying to make maybe happen,” Aly tells ET. “We’ve actually talked about it, developing a reboot with Disney.”

“I think it would be a sequel, but it would be, like, 15 years later,” AJ explains.

“Maybe one of us has a kid? We don’t know yet,” Aly continues. “We’re kind of in the early development stages with a dear friend of ours, who would spearhead the script.”

Of course, Disney Channel nostalgia appears to be all the rage.

In April, former Cheetah Girls stars Raven-Symone and Adrienne Houghton both told ET they’d be open to a reboot of the hit film series.

And last December, Hilary Duff revealed to ET ‘there have been some conversations’ about a Lizzie McGuire revival.

“All you need is Shia LaBeouf to reboot Even Stevens, and then we’re golden,” AJ says.

Aly got her first big break on the Disney Channel series Phil of the Future and June marks the 15th anniversary of the hit show’s premiere, which ran from 2004 – 2006.

“It was a really special time. It was how I got my SAG card,” Aly recalls.

“It’s crazy to think we only did two seasons when it should have gone so much longer than that.," Aly continues. "That show somehow really connected with kids and I think the Phil and Keely relationship was really special.”

While fans may have to remain patient for the Cow Belles sequel, a Phil of the Future reunion appears imminent during the duo’s current tour.

“I’m still friends with Raviv [Ullman]," Aly tells ET. "He’s going to try to come to the New York show, which is really sweet."

Aly & AJ's EP, Sanctuary, is available now.

