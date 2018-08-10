Alyssa Milano is sharing her thoughts on the Charmed reboot.

The 45-year-old actress is the latest alum to comment on the upcoming CW reboot, telling ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix series, Insatiable, on Friday that she wished plans for the revival would've been executed differently.

"I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning," Milano told ET. "But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation."

When asked if she would be interested in making a cameo or directing one of the reboot's episode, Milano quickly shot down the idea.

"I don't think so," she replied. "I think that that ship has sailed for me."

The CW officially picked up the "fierce, funny, feminist" (as they described it) reboot for the fall season in May after announcing the series last year.

Shannen Doherty, who starred in the first three seasons of the original, weighed in on the CW's description in January of this year, calling it "offensive." "Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in the future," she tweeted, adding, "I love Charmed. I also want it to be respected. I’m simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life."

Additionally, Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell on the show, which ran on The WB from 1998-2006, slammed the project. “I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago," Combs wrote in May, adding that she hoped the revival would be “better than the marketing so far.”

Meanwhile, ET caught up with the stars of the revival -- Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Madeleine Mantock -- at San Diego Comic-Con last month, where they opened up about the criticism the show has received, as well as how much they would "love" cameos from the original stars.

Hear what they shared in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Charmed' Reboot Cast 'Welcome' Cameos From Original Stars (Exclusive)

'Charmed' Reboot Actor on ‘Sad’ Feud With Original Cast: ‘We’re Not Trying to Replace Them’ (Exclusive)

Holly Marie Combs Calls Out 'Charmed' Reboot for 'Taking Shots' at Original Series

Related Gallery