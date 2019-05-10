Amal Clooney Is the Definition of Glamour in Fringe Dress

Amal Clooney brought Hollywood glamour to Orlando, Florida.

The 41-year-old attorney joined her husband, George Clooney, for a black tie date night at the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing event on Thursday.

While George looked dashing in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo, it was his stunning wife that turned heads in a cream fringe custom Armani dress that cinched at her waist. Amal paired the exquisite dress with a red lip, eye-catching gold heels and a matching clutch.

The power couple have been out and about this week while George is busy promoting his new Netflix project, Catch-22. On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 58-year-old actor shared that his and Amal's twins, Ella and Alexander, are taking after Amal.

"Here's the scary part because they obviously got my wife's brains," he noted. "They're not quite two and they can count from one to 20 in English and Italian. I'm still trying to do the English part."

George also gushed over his home life when chatting with ET. "I'm not mad at anything," he said. "I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids, life's great."

