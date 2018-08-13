Another day, another dreamy Italian date night for Amal and George Clooney.

The power couple enjoyed dinner with friends at Villa D'Este in Lake Como, Italy over the weekend looking gorgeous as always.

The actor, 57, who has been recovering from a scooter accident in July, was dapper in a suit and white button-down, while the human rights lawyer, 40, brightened up the space in a printed sunny yellow maxi by Diane von Furstenberg, paired with a metallic clutch and shoes.

The British beauty has been serving plentiful of scene-stealing ensembles during her Italian getaway this summer. She recently donned a black-and-white asymmetric dress and a fashion-forward one-shoulder dress by Monse and marigold shorts.

Amal has been loving the vibrant hue! The golden shade enhances her beautiful olive skin tone and reminds us of the head-turning Stella McCartney midi she wore to the royal wedding.

Shop similar yellow dresses like Amal's for your next date night.

