Amazon Big Fall Sale: Get Up to 55% on Luggage

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Big Fall Sale has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon luggage sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via the Amazon Big Fall Sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $256.75 at Amazon

45L Roller Blackout Oakly Amazon 45L Roller Blackout Oakly A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. REGULARLY $200 $184.38 at Amazon

Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch Travelpro Amazon Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch Travelpro The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. REGULARLY $199 $151.12 at Amazon

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite Amazon Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $569.97 $245.50 at Amazon

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox Amazon Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. REGULARLY $430 $331.71 at Amazon

20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson Amazon 20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles. $99.99 at Amazon

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Amazon Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi This Tumi suitcase is not too big, not too small and timeless. REGULARLY $795 $388.50 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. REGULARLY $50 $27.72 at Amazon

