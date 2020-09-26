Amazon Big Fall Sale: Get Up to 60% Off on Jewelry

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Amazon Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. This style is 20% off while supplies last. REGULARLY $75 $60 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 14k rose gold and embedded in conflict free diamonds. $519.99 at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $34.95 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. REGULARLY $339 $169 at Amazon

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York Amazon Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price. $57.99 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Fossil Amazon Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Fossil This stainless steel gold tone necklace from Fossil has a 16" x 2" box chain and a white mother of pearl heart charm. REGULARLY $58 $29.27 at Amazon

1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $579.99 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $42.43 at Amazon

Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott Amazon Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott The Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings are gold and white mother of pearl, and this style comes in 12 different stone options. These drop earrings are 27% off right now at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $55 $44 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k yellow gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds. $399 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen Amazon Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen This Skagen silver-tone open-ended bangle bracelet features two metal strands—one of which is organically shaped and accented by crystals. Get this bracelet for 62% off the retail price at the Amazon sale. REGULARLY $70 $27.36 and up at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $88.00 $44 at Amazon

Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand Amazon Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. This Lucky Brand necklace is 41% off at Amazon, while supplies last. REGULARLY $39 $27.30 at Amazon

