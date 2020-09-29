Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Over 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Shorts and Jackets
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
The Amazon Sale has started and Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets are one of the biggest sellers. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the deep discounts, Levi's jeans are markdowns over to 50% off!
Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed -- the company officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14 -- the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the Amazon Fall Sale on Levi's.
Super soft, stretchy straight-leg Levi's jeans that keep shape.
This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair.
These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
Versatile jeans you can pair with anything.
These Levi's jeans feature an ultra high-waist fit.
These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.
These shorts are perfect for a casual cool-day out.
Hot days call for cool Levi's denim shorts like these.
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans.
RELATED CONTENT:
It's Official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Will Be Oct. 13-14
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best-Selling Deals -- Last Day
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothing, Beauty and Perfume Deals
Where to Shop Levi's Face Masks
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More
Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes
40 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale
The Best Denim Deals: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More