Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Over 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Shorts and Jackets

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Levi's Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

The Amazon Sale has started and Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets are one of the biggest sellers. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the deep discounts, Levi's jeans are markdowns over to 50% off!

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed -- the company officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14 -- the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, SoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the Amazon Fall Sale on Levi's. 

Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Amazon
Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Levi's

Super soft, stretchy straight-leg Levi's jeans that keep shape.

REGULARLY $25.99

Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's

This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. 

REGULARLY $69.50

High Rise Shorts
Levi's
Levi's High Rise Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Shorts
Levi's

These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.  

REGULARLY $44.50

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's

Versatile jeans you can pair with anything.  

REGULARLY $59.50

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's

These Levi's jeans feature an ultra high-waist fit. 

REGULARLY $79.50

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's

These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

REGULARLY $69.50

Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's

These shorts are perfect for a casual cool-day out.

REGULARLY $44.50

High Rise Short
Levi's
Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Amazon
High Rise Short
Levi's

Hot days call for cool Levi's denim shorts like these.  

REGULARLY $49.50

711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. 

REGULARLY $59.50

